Versor Investments LP Takes $692,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 114,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

