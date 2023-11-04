Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

CM stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

