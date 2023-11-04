Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $376.78

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $376.78 and last traded at $375.46, with a volume of 551067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

