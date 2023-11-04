Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

