Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $392.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $395.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

