Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,115 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

