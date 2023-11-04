Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.92% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

