Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.