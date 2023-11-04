Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $76.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

