Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.