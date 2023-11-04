Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $36.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

