Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

