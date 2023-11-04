Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,286 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.