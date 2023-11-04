Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,331 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.