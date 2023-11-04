Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $379.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.