Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

