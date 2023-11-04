Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.