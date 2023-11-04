Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.