Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of V opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

