Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Vistra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

VST opened at $35.00 on Friday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 44.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

