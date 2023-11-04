VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.