VVS Finance (VVS) Price Up 10.3% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $96.32 million and approximately $265,733.14 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,934,071,589,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,748,158,809,973 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

