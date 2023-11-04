W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 196.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.