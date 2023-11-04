W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

