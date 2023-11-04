W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

