Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

