Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WOSGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Shares of OTC:WOSGF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

