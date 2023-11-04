Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

WTS stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $138.62 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 53.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

