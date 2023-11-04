WBI Investments Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

