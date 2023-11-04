WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,626.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

