WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,370 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

