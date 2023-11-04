WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.