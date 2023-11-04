WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,740 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.32. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $23.38.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

