WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $945,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,389 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

