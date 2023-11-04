WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

