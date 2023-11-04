Wedbush Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $37.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 7.0 %

KURA opened at $9.01 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $668.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

