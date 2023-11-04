Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $192.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

ASND opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

