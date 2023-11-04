Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

