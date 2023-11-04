West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.99 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

