Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

