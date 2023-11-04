Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.