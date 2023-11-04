Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

