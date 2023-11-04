Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

