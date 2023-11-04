William Blair Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Bank of America started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average is $291.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

