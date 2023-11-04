Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.09 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $74,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

