Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,677 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.45% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

