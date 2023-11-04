Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $8.45 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

