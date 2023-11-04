Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.