XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in XPO by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.