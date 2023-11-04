XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

